Convention Connection for Friday, August 6th 2021

Our spotlight convention this first weekend of August is Virtual Crunchroll Expo 2021. Due to the pandemic, Crunchyroll Expo will be a online-only experience this year, with programming running from Thursday, August 5th and runs through Sunday, August 8th. Though attendees will not be gathering in person, Crunchyroll Expo will still offer digital meet and greets with U.S. and Japanese anime voice actors. Anime-based programming over the four days includes fan panels, behind-the-scenes looks at a number of anime series, watch alongs, world premieres, and more.

Though Virtual Crunchy Roll Expo 2021 is open for free to all, attendees still need to register HERE for access to the online event.

Other conventions taking place this weekend include:

Atlanta Comic Con 2021: Atlanta, GA. Friday, August 6th through Sunday, August 8th.

Masks are recommended and may be required by some creator and celebrity guests for meet and greets. Read the full Atlanta Comic Con COVID FAQ HERE.

Purchase tickets to Atlanta Comic Con 2021 HERE.

Greenville NC Comic Con 2021: Greenville, NC. Saturday, August 7th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Greenville NC Comic Con website.

Purchase tickets to Greenville NC Comic Con 2021 HERE.

QuadCon Springfield IL 2021: Springfield, IL. Saturday, August 7th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the QuadCon website.

Tickets can be purchased at the door. Ticket price is unclear on the QuadCon website.

Really Cool Comic Con 2021: Flint, MI. Saturday, August 7th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Really Cool Comic Con website.

Purchase tickets to Really Cool Comic Con 2021 HERE.

NWA Comic Con 2021: Rogers, AR. Saturday, August 7th and Sunday, August 8th.

Masks are recommended and may be required by some creator and celebrity guests for meet and greets. Read the full NWA Comic Con policy HERE.

Purchase tickets to NWA Comic Con 2021 HERE.

Bell County Comic Con 2021: Belton, TX. Saturday, August 7th and Sunday, August 8th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Bell County Comic Con website.

Purchase tickets to Bell County Comic Con 2021 HERE.

Big Lick Comic Con 2021: Roanoke, VA. Saturday, August 7th and Sunday, August 8th.

Attendees are asked to self-monitor for COVID symptoms. Read the full COVID policy HERE.

Purchase tickets to Big Lick Comic Con 2021 HERE.

Eternal Con 2021: Hempstead, NY. Saturday, August 7th and Sunday, August 8th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Eternal Con website.

Purchase tickets to Eternal Con 2021 HERE.

Anime Houston 2021: Houston, TX. Friday, August 6th through Sunday, August 8th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Anime Houston website.

Purchase tickets to Anime Houston 2021 HERE.

Otakon 2021: Washington, D.C. Friday, August 6th through Sunday, August 8th.

Masks are required at Otakon 2021. Read the full COVID policies HERE.

Register for Otakon 2021 HERE.

DoKomi 2021: Dusseldorf, Germany. Saturday, August 7th and Sunday, August 8th.

Attendees must provide either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test from an official testing center no more than 48 hours before being admitted to DoKomi 2021. Read the full COVID protocol HERE.

DoKomi 2021 is SOLD OUT.

CONvergence 2021: Minneapolis, MN. Thursday, August 5th through Sunday, August 8th.

Attendees to CONvergence 2021 must be vaccinated and masked. Read the full COVID precautions HERE.

CONvergence 2021 is SOLD OUT.

Omni Fandom Expo 2021: Kissimmee, FL. Friday, August 6th through Sunday, August 8th.

Masks are required at Omni Fandom Expo 2021. Read the full COVID update HERE.

Purchase tickets to Omni Fandom Expo 2021 HERE.

North Dallas Toy Show 2021: Farmers Branch, TX. Saturday, August 7th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the North Dallas Toy Show website.

Tickets are available at the door for $2.

Salt City Collect A Con 2021: Clay, NY. Saturday, August 7th and Sunday, August 8th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Salt City Collect A Con website.

Admission is free for all attendees.

Robo Toy Fest 2021: Pasadena, CA. Sunday, August 8th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Robo Toy Fest website.

Purchase tickets to Robo Toy Fest 2021 HERE.

