SwitchBot Curtain Smart Window Dressing

Switchbot is helping us geeks make our curtains smart with their new product the SwitchBot Curtain!

Being GeekDads, we love to make everything in our home smart. We have smart TVs, smart lights, smart plugs, smart thermostats, the list never ends. So it only makes sense that we would take tech to our curtains. Thankfully, Switchbot has done that for us with the new SwitchBot Curtain.

At first glance, some of you might be wondering why you would need smart curtains. That is a fair enough question. But when you begin to use the SwitchBot Curtain you may begin asking, how did I ever live without it?

Installation

Like many smart devices, people tend to bristle at the concept of the installation. Luckily, the SwitchBot Curtain is fairly simple and easy to install. The unit is compatible with most major curtain tracks like U rail, rod, and I rail, so you should be safe regardless of curtain type. Once you have selected the proper adapter for your rail or rod, you simply clip the unit on the side or curtain you wish to control and either use the remote or SwitchBot app to get things going.

The advertisement claims that you can have the Switchbot Curtain up and running in thirty seconds, but that is a little disingenuous. Yes, you can have the robot attached to the curtain in thirty seconds, but there will be a long process of calibration with the app. It took me about forty-five minutes to tweak the app and play with my curtains, shears, and rod to get things in order.

The SwitchBot Curtain runs on batteries clipped to the sides of the unit. These batteries have an estimated 8-month life with a full charge. They can be recharged using a provided USB-C cable or you can purchase solar panels which clip on to the units themselves but can affect how they move on the track. With the solar panels, you should not have to ever worry about re-charging the SwitchBot Curtain. Luckily, you can monitor the remaining battery life in the app.

The app has some great features that allow you to set times for the curtains to open and close as well as being able to open and close them remotely if you are away on a trip or at work. This is a great feature if you want the privacy of your curtains being closed at night but have them let in the sunshine automatically in the morning to wake you.

Final Thoughts and Recommendations

The SwitchBot Curtain is a great little piece of technology, but it comes at a bit of a price. The two-unit starter pack comes in at the price of $128. Keep in mind that two units often only cover a single window. The Home Pack comes with four units that can handle two to four windows for $246. Accessories such as solar panels cost $50 for a two-pack. The Switchbot Hub Mini is $39. So make sure you take all of your considerations into your order so that you have everything you need at a price you are comfortable with. Once you get past that the SwitchBot Curtain as well as all of the other products they make are great choices to make your home smarter and more efficient.

Samples of Switchbot products were made available by the manufacturer. Thoughts expressed in this article are the author’s alone and not that of the manufacturer or editorial board.

