Set Sail on the Toxic Seas – Now on Kickstarter

My family gaming group recently concluded its first full Dungeons & Dragons campaign, Ghosts of Saltmarsh, and while we’re currently making a sojourn (new characters and all) into the lands of Barovia, I have assured them that we’ll soon be back to sailing ships and swashbuckling adventurers. The only problem? I’m sort ofseafaring for the time being. Luckily for me, a brand new Kickstarter has just arrived for the Toxic Seas , a high-flying fifth-edition homebrew campaign setting from fellow dungeon master and fantasy storyteller Jeran Jenks that is just the variation on a theme I was looking for.

The realm of the Toxic Seas is one that’s prehistory was lost to a creeping environmental cataclysm simply called the Disaster. Some 1500 years ago, a poisonous emerald fog first flooded the lowlands, wiping out communities in caves and seasides, but it didn’t stop there. This toxic mist continued to rise, forcing survivors continually into higher ground. Eventually, all that was left was isolated mountaintops and desperate pockets of humanity literally starved of all but the most meager of resources.

The first half of Jenks’ The Traveler’s Guide to the Toxic Seas recounts the development of these disparate nation-states, examining everything from culture to clothing to cuisine. It brings new DMs up to speed on the movers and shakers that propel this unique world, with a focus on not just the Disaster itself, but the Balloon Corp, surely the most important development since the fog choked its first victims.

The Corp, established in the year 999 by the genius inventors of the Carber clan and the wealthy Nautilus family, brought this fractured world together by enabling travel and trade via airship, which is where our player characters come in.

The second half of the Traveler’s Guide offers the role-players themselves a look at life above the poisoned clouds. It includes the duties and structure of an airship’s captain, crew, and support personnel, but further expands into custom races, classes, feats, and backgrounds. From toxin-based spells to underground warriors, the world of the Toxic Seas has much to offer, and with limited early-bird pledge levels still available, the cost of admission is nicely priced.

Digital rewards start at the $25 level ($20 early-bird), with WIP access available for $50 Travellers ($40 early-bird), and even custom content at the higher $150 and $200 tiers. Explore the Kickstarter for a full rundown of its goals and rewards, be sure to check out the six-page sample document to get a taste of what awaits on the Toxic Seas, and join the Balloon Corp by pledging your support today!

