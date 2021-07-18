Review — ‘Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: The Secret of Chesbro House’ #1

Writer: Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden – Artist: Shawn McManus – Letterer: Clem Robins – Colorist: Dave Stewart – Cover Artist: Shawn McManus

Hellboy works with a psychic to clear a haunted mansion for auction.

This particular psychic is a new addition, and the good thing about the B.P.R.D. is that you can throw in some single shots like this without throwing the mainline continuity off balance, and you get to know some interesting characters along the way.

If you start reading these things out of sequence, you may notice that the only change in evil worshippers here in America is the setting. The evil deeds are always the same: crazy sex, mentally ill patients, disappearing relatives, strange apparitions, and some complex ideas about who is haunting who.

This, in itself, is not bad. In fact, it is what we expect from our horror stories.

Take the haunted house of the Chesbro family, for example. What if your great-grandfather was last seen dead in this house and his late daughter is rumored to have disappeared?

The price of real estate may make it worth a shot at a spiritual séance, with an expert, so you can then lift the curse and go to Fiji for an unforgettable wedding party… That is the main intention behind this; the great-grandchild of the Chesbro mansion only wants to sell.

Well, if Hellboy is involved, the sale may not go as planned.

This is the first of a new two-part story, so, hopefully, Hellboy won’t just punch his way out of this one because, as her companion says, “there are men who will punch their way out of things they do not understand”.

Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: The Secret of Chesbro House #1 was released July 07, 2021.

Genre: Action/Adventure, Crime, Horror

Format: FC, 32 pages; Miniseries

Price: $3.99

UPC: 7 61568 00827 2 00111

Featured image by Shawn McManus, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

