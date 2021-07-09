Playmobil Playland: Stunt Show

Welcome to the Playmobil Playland, where we take a peek inside those impressive blue boxes and see what treasures await within. Sometimes we’ll have step-by-step photos walking you through assembly, maybe we’ll discuss and review a particular set or theme, or maybe we’ll have an unboxing video.

Sunday! Sunday! Sunday! Playmobil brings the excitement of monster trucks, crash derby, and motocross home with their latest offering—Stunt Show!

Check out our unboxing and several stunts we did once assembled!

Specs

Playmobil Stunt Show Bull Monster Truck

Product Number: 70549

Number of pieces: 57

Number of figures: 1 – Adult Hairy-chested driver

Playmobil Stunt Show Crash Car

Product Number: 70551

Number of pieces: 60

Number of figures: 2 – Adult driver and crash test dummy

Playmobil Stunt Show Service Tent

Product Number: 70552

Number of pieces: 49

Number of figures: 1 – Adult mechanic/motorcycle rider

Ease of Build

The Monster Truck was the hardest of these three sets to build, mostly because of the suspension system on the bottom of the truck which was a little tricky and required more than usual force for a Playmobil build. That being said, on a scale of 1–5, it was about a 3. The Crash Car and Service Tent were both easier, at about a 2 and 1.5, respectively. Neither of these sets had anything particularly difficult to call out, though the Service Tent does have a few long skinny stickers which always seem to be a little more challenging for the kids to get on straight enough for them to be happy with the results.

Coolest Features

The service tent is fairly basic, but functions as a great accessory to the other Stunt Show kits. There are a ton of tools and gadgets to play with, and the kids always love “setting up” the small bits of sets so this was a big hit. The welding mask and set up along with the ramps and mechanic creeper are definitely my favorite parts of this set, but the dirt bike is also pretty cool!

It’s hard not to use the dirt bike from the Service Tent set as a segue way to the Crash Car because it includes an interchangeable bumper with a motorcycle ramp! The interchangeable bumpers and hood/exposed engine were big hits, as the kids always love customizing things, and having it baked into the set was perfect. They also spent a lot more time than I’d have expected using the fire extinguisher accessories to “put out” the fires in the barrels (by removing the cool fire piece) before an explosion or fire lit them again to the excitement of their audience. My favorite part of this set, though, is absolutely the crash test dummy. Any kid of the ’80s probably remembers the crash test dummy commercials, cartoons, and toys, but it led to an entire discussion of the actual uses of crash test dummies and how car manufacturers test the safety of their vehicles. Hooray for a nostalgia and education double feature!

And of course, no Stunt Show is complete without monster trucks! The suspension system on the Bull Monster Truck along with its big squishy tires make this one of the most fun to drive around cars we’ve had in a long time. It rolls fast and furious with a push across the floor and can also take obstacles in stride (see our video above)! And while it didn’t even garner notice from the kids, I couldn’t help but grin at the perfect hairy chest styling of the truck driver.

And finally, Playmobil has ensured plenty of Stunt Show fun with these additional sets that are available in this new line:

Disclosure: These Playmobil sets were provided free of charge for review purposes. All opinions remain my own.

