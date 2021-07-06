New 7-Inch OLED Nintendo Switch Arrives October 8

As has been proven time and time again, Nintendo does things on its own time. This is why—well after talk of the “Nintendo Switch Pro” had died down post-E3—the Big N has finally announced the actual next iteration of the Switch.

Launching October 8th alongside Metroid Dread, the

“Nintendo Switch (OLED model) has a similar overall size to the Nintendo Switch system, but with a larger, vibrant 7-inch OLED screen with vivid colors and crisp contrast. Nintendo Switch (OLED model) also features a wide adjustable stand for tabletop mode, a new dock with a wired LAN port, 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio for handheld and tabletop play. Just like Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch (OLED model) allows players to play on the TV and share the detachable Joy-Con controllers for right-out-of-the-box multiplayer fun. And just like both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, with Nintendo Switch (OLED model), the system can be taken on the go to enjoy its play-anywhere versatility. A carrying case and screen protector set for Nintendo Switch (OLED model) will also be available.”

Available in two color options, a white set with white Joy-Con controllers, a black main unit, and a white dock and the classic neon red/neon blue colorway (with neon red and neon blue Joy-Cons and a black main unit and a black dock), the Nintendo Switch (OLED model)— which is not the worst name for the product, though it is a bit of a mouthful—will retail for $349.99.

While I’ll admit that did give me a bit of sticker shock, this new OLED model only comes in at fifty bucks more than the original Switch, and that’s a (relatively) small price to pay for a bump in touchscreen size (6.2-inch to 7-inch) and clarity (thanks to the OLED display), double the onboard storage space, a proper LAN port for docked mode, and the nebulous but enticing “enhanced audio” for handheld play.

Obviously, I’ll be watching out for new updates on this product launch, as well as pre-order availability, and believe you me, I’ll be excited to share my impression as soon as I can score some hands-on time with this handsome devil!

