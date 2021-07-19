GeekDad Daily Deal: Geeek Club DIY Robot Construction Kit

Build your own mini squad of robots with today’s Daily Deal, the Geeek Club DIY Robot Construction Kit. Apart from a soldering iron, this kit comes with all the parts you need to build seven different miniature robots. You’ll get an instruction manual, tools, 70 parts, and over 250 electronic components. You can even customize them, too. But we don’t recommend weaponizing them since you’ll just give the robot overlords ideas. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

