GeekDad Daily Deal: AIR PIX – Pocket-Sized Flying Camera

Get nice, clear aerial shots and video with today’s Daily Deal, the AIR PIX – Pocket-Sized Flying Camera. At 3.4 oz (69 g) this palm-sized, go anywhere drone takes either 12 MP photos with a 70° field of view or 1920x1080P video at 30 frames per second. The AIR PIX has a flight time of six minutes for a range up to 60 ft (18.2 m) and is recharged using a standard USBC connection. It also features flight stabilization and safe auto landing. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

And be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

GeekDad always tries to bring you interesting products focused on our readers’ interests, but as these deals are delivered from a third-party service, we cannot vouch for the quality of each product. Please do your own research before making any purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



