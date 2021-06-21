Review- ′Usagi Yojimbo Issue # 20: Yukichi Part I′

Stan Sakai (Author, Artist, Cover Artist) HI-FI Design (Colorist)

Usagi Yojimbo # 20 will start an original narrative with a bunny sidekick, if you will: his name is Yukichi Yamamoto.

They had met in the past, when this kid was training under a famous sword master named Itsuki. Usagi wanted to meet him, but his look as a wayward and wandering rogue was not enough for Yukichi, who was at the door.

However, Usagi′s skill was sufficient to impress Itsuki, and although they had not met, his memory had lingered with Yukichi.

Now, Yukichi must deliver Itsuki-Sensei′s swords to his nephew, Daido. (He will later take over his school). However, they must pass through the territory of a rival school, and, of course, they will try to steal these swords. I have noticed that there are many arrogant sword yielding fools around Usagi at all times, looking to pick a fight.

As his means of presentation, that is a classical swordsman tale: he had no certificates, only his sword, and thusly, Usagi decided to present Itsuki with a cut stick. A true swordsman would see how the stick was cut, and instantly recognize a fellow master.

The last scenes are truly good, sword fighting and confrontation abound.

Also, there are hidden Hawaiian pineapples (because Stan Sakai felt like hiding them in the drawings). See if you are able to spot them!

Usagi Yojimbo Issue # 20: Yukichi Part I is on sale since June 2021

AVAILABLE: June 2021

IMPRINT: IDW

PAGE COUNT: 32

COLOR: FC

DIAMOND CODE: MAR210446

Featured image by Stan Sakai, all images belong to IDW Comics

