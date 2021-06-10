Review- ′Godzilla. Unnatural Disasters′- Monster’s Galore

Godzilla. Unnatural Disasters. James Stokoe (Cover Artist) Chris Mowry (Author) Matt Frank (Author, Artist) Simon Gane (Artist) Jeff Prezenkowski (Author, Artist) Jon Vankin (Author) Mike Raicht (Author) Tony Parker (Artist) E.J. Su (Artist) Bobby Curnow (Author) Dean Haspiel (Artist)

This book has tons of information about the Monsterverse.

Since many enthusiastic kids are just entering this world, this is a good starting point to familiarize them with many, many, monsters, including: Anguirus, Rodan, Titanosaurus, Hedorah, and Kumonga.

Each story features a different monster on the cover but, what it truly delves in, is in imagination and stories: a kid steals an egg because he is being bullied at school and wants the monster mother to destroy it… A scientist is desperate to rectify his previous mistakes because he blames himself of releasing the monsters into the world…

Another kid has psychic abilities, is kidnapped by aliens and will be forced to save their home planet… these are all fun, weird, varied themes. Also, you can travel back in time and see how the monsters where portrayed in Feudal Japan, ancient Greece, medieval England, and classic Rome, to name a few.

What if monsters used to rule the planet, and what we thought of as dinosaurs where just the dwarf sized versions of these creatures? There are many stories to tell. Godzilla is not the main focus here, but he does show up, of course.

There is enough storytelling to keep a kid entertained for hours, and that in itself is a good thing.

This compendium collects three series: Legends, In Hell, and Rage Across Time.

′Godzilla. Unnatural Disasters′ is on sale since May, 2021

AVAILABLE: May, 2021

IMPRINT: IDW

PAGE COUNT: 368

COLOR: FC

DIAMOND CODE: JAN210426

ISBN: 978-1-68405-826-6

Featured image by Arthur Adams, all images belong to IDW Comics

