GeekDad Daily Deal: Refurbished 9.7-Inch Apple iPad Pro

Get things done for less with a Refurbished 9.7-Inch Apple iPad Pro. Today’s Daily Deal features a 10-hour battery life, front and back cameras, dual microphones, stereo speakers, touch screen, Bluetooth, and an alphabet’s worth of Wi-Fi bands. These models are updated and ready to use anew with some cosmetic blemishes, but, hey, that’s what buying “refurbished” is all about. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

And be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

GeekDad always tries to bring you interesting products focused on our readers’ interests, but as these deals are delivered from a third-party service, we cannot vouch for the quality of each product. Please do your own research before making any purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



