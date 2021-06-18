GeekDad Daily Deal: Refurbished 9.7-Inch Apple iPad Pro

Daily Deal
Darren Blankenship

Get things done for less with a Refurbished 9.7-Inch Apple iPad Pro. Today’s Daily Deal features a 10-hour battery life, front and back cameras, dual microphones, stereo speakers, touch screen, Bluetooth, and an alphabet’s worth of Wi-Fi bands. These models are updated and ready to use anew with some cosmetic blemishes, but, hey, that’s what buying “refurbished” is all about. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

And be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

GeekDad always tries to bring you interesting products focused on our readers’ interests, but as these deals are delivered from a third-party service, we cannot vouch for the quality of each product. Please do your own research before making any purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Related Posts

GeekDad Daily Deal: Sinji Flexible Borescope Camera

Darren Blankenship
Geek Daily Deals 100419 instant snow

Geek Daily Deals October 4, 2019: Instant Snow for Family Fun and Winter Decorations 4 Gal. Just $9 Today!

Ken Denmead

GeekDad Daily Deal: Lifetime Membership to eduCBA Professional Training

Darren Blankenship