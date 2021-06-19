GeekDad Daily Deal: Mini Portable Smart Instant Voice Translator

You might want to rethink building that protocol droid in light of today’s Daily Deal, the Mini Portable Smart Instant Voice Translator. Connecting through Bluetooth on your phone, it translates over twenty Terran-based languages. But, unlike golden alloy knockoffs, it fits easily into your pocket. Say goodbye to phrasebooks talking about eels in your hovercraft or sticking a fish in your ear. And, let’s be honest, how often do you go off-planet to NEED a protocol droid that’s fluent in six million forms of communication? Check out more details by clicking the link above.

