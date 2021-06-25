GeekDad Daily Deal: Handheld Multifunction LED Camping Waterproof Lantern

If you’re going camping, just remember it gets dark at night. No, seriously, it gets really dark. With miles between you and the nearest light switch, you’re going to want to be able to find your way around. That’s where today’s Daily Deal comes in. Our Handheld Multifunction LED Camping Waterproof Lantern runs for up to 8 hours on a charge and kicks off enough light to be seen 600 feet (182 meters) away; it can also flash SOS when you’re in trouble. It’s IPX4 water-resistant, so a little splash or some rain won’t hurt it. And it has red LEDs to save your night vision… if you’re into that sort of thing. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

And be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

GeekDad always tries to bring you interesting products focused on our readers’ interests, but as these deals are delivered from a third-party service, we cannot vouch for the quality of each product. Please do your own research before making any purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



