GeekDad Daily Deal: 3-Day Emergency Kit

Make sure you’re ready for the unexpected with today’s Daily Deal, a 3-Day Emergency Kit. This set of emergency supplies comes with everything you’ll need for 72 hours… should things go sideways for you. Included are things like food rations, water packets, waterproof matches, first aid kit, and more. It even comes with a hand-crank radio and LED flashlight. To sweeten this deal, we’re also including a coupon code (SAFETY25) so you can take an additional $25 off! Check out more details by clicking the link above.

And be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

GeekDad always tries to bring you interesting products focused on our readers’ interests, but as these deals are delivered from a third-party service, we cannot vouch for the quality of each product. Please do your own research before making any purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



