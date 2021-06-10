ELEGOO Presale Special on New 2021 3D Printing Machines

ELEGOO, maker of affordable, high-quality consumer 3D Printers, recently revealed 3 new machines. These machines expand their current lineup, which includes printers like the Neptune 2 and the Mars Pro, both of which I’ve previously reviewed on GeekDad.
They are all available to preorder in limited quantities starting tomorrow, June 10th, at 2:00 PM UTC / 7:00 AM PDT:
ELEGOO Mars 3 Ultra 4K Mono LCD 3D Printer
This printer will have 5000 units available at $300 each, and includes 3 pieces of FEP2.0 film. Also, there is an earlybird special: the first 100 people to order the Mars 3 will be able to purchase it for a reduced price of $245.
- Product model: MARS 3
- System: EL3D-3.0.1
- Slicer Software: ChituBox
- Technology: MSLA 3D Stereo lithography
- Layer Thickness: 0.01-0.2mm
- Printing Time: 1.5-3s
- Z Axis Accuracy: 0.00125mm
- XY Resolution: 0.035mm(4098*2560)
- Build Volume: 5.64in(L)*3.52in(W)*6.89in(H) 143mm(L)*89.6mm(W)*175mm(H)
- Light Source: UV Integrated Light (wavelength 405nm)
- Languages: Chinese English Japanese Dutch Korean French German Russian Italian Spanish Turkish Portuguese
- Connectivity: USB
- Weight: 11.5lbs(5.2kg)
- Operation: 3.5 Inch Touch Screen
- Power Requirements: 100-240V 50/60Hz
- Printer Dimensions: 8.93in (L)*8.93in (W)*17.28in (H) / 22.7cm (L)*22.7cm (W)*43.85cm (H)
ELEGOO Neptune X FDM 3D Printer
There will be 500 units of the Neptune X available to purchase at $236. Here are the specs for that printer:
- Frame material: CNC machined aluminium extrusion
- Product model: NEPTUNE X
- Modeling technology: FDM(Fused Deposition Modeling)
- Rated voltage: 115/230V 50/60Hz
- Forming size: 220*220*300mm
- Platform size: 235*235mm
- Equipment dimensions: 625*472*507mm
- MAX. nozzle temperature: 260° Celsius
- MAX. hotbed temperature: 100° Celsius
- File transfer: TF Card offline printing, online printing
- File format: .stl, .obj, .amf
- Filament compatibility: PLA, ABS, TPU, PETG, Wood, Marble, etc
- UI Lanague: English, French, German, Russian, Italian, Spanish, Japanese, Chinese
- Resume printing: Yes
- Filament detection: Yes
- Net weight: 10.5KG
ELEGOO Mercury X Washing and Curing Machine Bundle
Finally, there is a bundle of two machines to wash and cure your resin prints. There are 3000 of these priced at $150.
- ELEGOO Mercury X WASH Machine
- Control Method: Knob + Button
- Rated Power: 12W
- Input Voltage: 110V/240V 50/60Hz
- Time Setting: 0-30mins
- Machine Size: 255mm*155mm*385.5mm
- Maximum Wash Volume:
- 180mm*121mm*153mm (with platform)
- 199mm*124mm*200mm (without platform)
- Machine Net Weight: 2.27kg
- ELEGOO Mercury X CURE Machine
- Control Method: Knob + Button
- Rated Power: 36W
- Input Voltage: 110V/240V 50/60Hz
- Time Setting: 0-30mins
- Machine Size: 246mm*230mm*363.5mm
- Maximum Curing Size: φ200mm*260mm
- Machine Net Weight: 2.4kg
How To Order
Head over to the ELEGOO preorder page starting Thursday 6/10 at 7am PDT if you’d like to grab one of these machines. Hopefully I’ll have reviews of all 3 of them once they’re released, but this is a good opportunity to pick any of them up early at a great price.