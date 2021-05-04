Geek Daily Deals 20210504 star wars armada

Geek Daily Deals May 4 2021: ‘Star Wars: Armada’ Tactical Fleet Battle Game for Just $56 Today!

Daily Deal Featured
Ken Denmead

Get into the universe of tactical tabletop gaming with ‘Star Wars: Armada!’ Core set on sale for $56 today!

GEEKDAD AND GEEKMOM RECEIVE A SMALL AFFILIATE BONUS FROM EACH SALE.

Star Wars: Armada – Core Set:

  • A two-player miniatures game of tactical fleet battles in the star wars universe
  • Core set contains includes 3 pre-painted capital ship miniatures, ten unpainted fighter squadrons, and more than 130 cards and tokens
  • Ships utilize a unique, articulated maneuver tool to quickly set their courses
  • Rules for stacked commands force players to strategize multiple turns ahead, even as they make difficult tactical decisions in the heat of battle
  • Command the unmatched power of the imperial fleet, or prove your tactical acumen as an admiral in the rebel alliance

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.

 

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Related Posts

Daily Deals 041416

A Mini PC From HP, The Awesome ‘Fallout 4,’ and a ‘Wild Kratts’ Play Set: Daily Deals!

Ken Denmead

GeekDad Daily Deal: The Complete Raspberry Pi 2 Starter Kit

Darren Blankenship
Geek Daily Deals 061518 marshmallow sticks boom 2 speaker

Geek Daily Deals Jun. 15, 2018: Telescoping Marshmallow Roasting Sticks; UE Boom 2 Speaker

Ken Denmead