Geek Daily Deals May 4 2021: ‘Star Wars: Armada’ Tactical Fleet Battle Game for Just $56 Today!

Get into the universe of tactical tabletop gaming with ‘Star Wars: Armada!’ Core set on sale for $56 today!
GEEKDAD AND GEEKMOM RECEIVE A SMALL AFFILIATE BONUS FROM EACH SALE.
- A two-player miniatures game of tactical fleet battles in the star wars universe
- Core set contains includes 3 pre-painted capital ship miniatures, ten unpainted fighter squadrons, and more than 130 cards and tokens
- Ships utilize a unique, articulated maneuver tool to quickly set their courses
- Rules for stacked commands force players to strategize multiple turns ahead, even as they make difficult tactical decisions in the heat of battle
- Command the unmatched power of the imperial fleet, or prove your tactical acumen as an admiral in the rebel alliance
[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]
Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.