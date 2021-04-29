Review- ′Wanderer′s Road #6- The Shogun′s Gift′

Stan Sakai (Author, Artist) Peach Momoko (Cover Artist) Ronda Pattison (Colorist)

Usagi Yojimbo, Wanderer′s Road #6 is another short tale that collects some of the characters we have met before.

Lord Noriyuki, for instance, of the Geishu clan, was rescued by Usagi, who prevented his assassination. Tomoe, his bodyguard, is a very accomplished female samurai and is indebted to Usagi since that rescue took place.

Now, Lord Noriyuki wants to give the Shogun a gift, a very special blade called Murasama. You must know that all katanas take a very long while to be forged, and must bear a name. They are identified and named with reverence, and work as a great token of loyalty.

Lord Hikiji was behind the assassination attempt of this young lord, and now wants to thwart this purpose. Now, to do that, he needs a ninja.

The Neko clan, a ninja warrior tribe that works for hire, has been contacted and one of them has stolen the blade from the castle. The alarm is sounded off fairly quickly, and since the thief was wounded, he decides to disguise himself as a wood cutter.

Tomoe encounters Usagi on the road and ask for his help, and our rabbit will enjoy chasing down this thief and duping him at every turn…

′Wanderer′s Road #6′ is on sale since April, 2021

AVAILABLE: April, 2021

IMPRINT: IDW

PAGE COUNT: 32

COLOR: FC

Featured image by Stan Sakai, all images belong to IDW Comics

