Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending April 9, 2021

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending April 9, 2021.

Gaming News

Last week, we mentioned that the American Tabletop Awards had released their list of finalists. This week, they announced the winners. (Links are to GeekDad reviews where available.) Note: GeekDad Senior Editor Jonathan Liu is on the ATTA committee. The Early Gamers category went to GeekDad Game of the Year Abandon All Artichokes. The Casual Game winner was GeekDad Game of the Year Finalist The Crew: The Quest for Planet Nine. The winner for Strategy Games was GeekDad Game of the Year Finalist Calico. The Complex Games category winner was Dominations: Road to Civilization.

Ares Games has announced another partnership to bring English-edition games to a wider audience. This time, they have partnered with Italian publisher Ergo Ludo Editions. The first game due out under the partnership is the party game Ensemble, which should be on shelves this summer.

As we finally, truly appear to be moving towards an end to the pandemic, I hope to start sharing more news about events that are happening, rather than cancelations. The first such item: Warhammer stores in England and Wales are scheduled to reopen next week. Games Workshop is offering in-store “goodies” including collectible coins to help entice gamers to return to stores.

In related news, Games Workshop also has a blog post up with a look into the new Warhammer Underworlds Starter Set. The set, which is available now for preorder, is designed to provide a quick-entry point to gamers.

Modiphius is getting ready to release The Official Fallout Tabletop Roleplaying Game. The core rulebook—along with limited-edition sets that contain everything needed to get started—is available for preorder.

According to PC Gamer, Wizards on the Coast has suspended work with artist Jason Felix after it came out that he had copied fan art for a Magic: The Gathering card. Felix has admitted to the plagiarism and has said that he will compensate the original artist and recommend to Wizards that the artists’ names be part of the card instead of his.

IGN is reporting that WizKids will soon release a “premium miniature” of Tiamat for Dungeons & Dragons. The massive figure, which definitely calls into question the use of “miniature,” will be 28.9 inches wide, 14.6 inches tall, and 16.8 inches long. The good news, I guess, is that it will be priced “under $400.”

The Op has released Monopoly: Spongebob Squarepants Meme Edition, a unique take on the classic game where players buy, sell, and trade Spongebob memes rather than properties.

Spiel des Jahres winner Camel Up is getting a spin-off from Pretzel Games. In Camel Up: Off Season, the action moves from the race track to the desert market, where players bid on the goods in caravans being pulled by the racing camels during the off-season. The game is due to be released in the summer. Pretzel Games is owned by Plan B Games. Camel Up is our featured image this week.

GeekDad Reviews

What we’ve reviewed this week:

Paul Benson reviewed GeekDad Approved Dwellings of Eldervale.

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:

Jonathan Liu played Catch Don Falconi, Méthodologie: The Murder on the Links, Vivid Memories, and Exit: The Game + Puzzle – The Sacred Temple.

Z. played Dungeons & Dragons: Ghosts of Saltmarsh.

