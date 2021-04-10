New Trailer for ‘Loki’ Has Us Ready for Twists, Turns, and Tons of Verbal Sparring

Disney Plus and Marvel Studios are back at it again. Building onto its Marvel Cinematic Universe, the latest installment coming our way is Loki, and we can’t wait. Starring Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di, and a personal geek favorite, Richard E. Grant, it promises to bring more of the same humor we have grown to love from the films.

SPOILER ALERT: Pulled out of his time by the timekeepers, Loki is somehow convinced to work for the timekeepers towards repairing the damage to reality caused when he stole the Tesseract.

Owen Wilson, as Mobius, leads the operation for the timekeepers. The trailer features a battle of the minds between Mobius and Loki.

The dynamic between Mobius and Loki promises to provide much humor. At the same time, it makes you wonder what twists are coming. What are the timekeepers really up to?

Feeling like the natural successor to WandaVision, the trailer makes Loki seem quirky and fun. But, as WandaVision developed, it became clear that there was something more going on, and so do the hints being handed out here.

Loki airs on Disney Plus on June 11, 2021.

Robin Musetti-Denmead provided support for this post.

