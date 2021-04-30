Geek Daily Deals April 30 2021: Star Wars Instant Pot 6qt. R2D2 Multi-Cooker for $60 Today May the 4th Be With You!

Celebrate May the 4th With This Awesome R2D2 Instant Pot Pressure Cooker and Steamer on Sale for $60 Today!
Instant Pot Star Wars™ Duo™ 6-Qt. Pressure Cooker, R2-D2:
- Features 14 Smart Programs – Soup, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili, Poultry, Sauté/Simmer, Rice, Multigrain, Porridge, Steam, Slow Cook, Keep Warm, Yogurt, Manual, and Pressure Cook. Now, your favorite dishes are as easy as pressing a button
- Healthy inner cooking pot made from 304 (18/8) stainless steel, no chemical coating, 3-ply bottom for even heat distribution, fully sealed environment traps the flavours, nutrients and aromas within the food
- Built with the latest 3rd generation technology, the microprocessor monitors pressure, temperature, keeps time, and adjusts heating intensity and duration to achieve your desired results every time
- UL and ULC certified with 10 safety mechanisms to provide you with added assurance, designed to eliminate many common errors
- Accessories include stainless steel steam rack with handles and condensation collector
