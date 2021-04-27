Geek Daily Deals April 27 2021: Tabletop Game Sale Including Past GeekDad Game of the Year Finalists!

A whole bunch of tabletop games are on sale today, including game of the year finalists ‘Photosynthesis’ and ‘Decrypto!’
Save on Games from ThinkFun, Spin Master, and more:
- Blue Orange Games Photosynthesis Board Game – $24
- Thames & Kosmos EXIT: The Cemetery of The Knight – $12
- King of Tokyo: New Edition Board Game – $23
- IELLO Decrypto Board Game – $15
- Renegade Game Studios World’s Fair 1893 – $28
