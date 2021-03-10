Review- ′Norse Mythology Issue # 6: Thor′s Wedding′

Writer: Neil Gaiman, P. Craig Russell Artist: Artist: P. Craig Russell, David Rubin, Jill Thompson Colorist: David Rubin, Jill Thompson Cover Artist: David Mack

Norse Mythology Issue # 6 tells us how Thor woke up to find his hammer gone, and how, since it not was Loki′s fault, he asked him for his help…

Because that is who Loki was all about: he did mischief almost all the time, but he was one of the cleverest of the gods, and he could as easily get them out of trouble as he got them into trouble.

Lord Thrym, a green giant, has stolen and buried the hammer, and in exchange, all he wants is the hand of beautiful Freya in marriage. The giants are a bit obsessed with her, and they will try to do this time and again. As if she where a kind of prize.

Now Freya is understandably upset, and she will NOT submit to this ridiculous wedding. So… the gods come up with another idea: Thor should disguise himself as Freya!

And that is what he does. You must understand the thin veil of humor here, Nordic sagas are thousands of years old, and had some very simple comic relief sketches, if you will.

Thor will arrive with a veil that covers his face, Loki will disguise himself as a maid (being the most gender fluid of the Aesir), and the “bride” will eat and drink to his heart′s content before retrieving his hammer… and all will be well, in the violent fashion that is Thor’s signature move.

′Norse Mythology Issue # 6′ is on sale since March 10, 2021

Genre: Fantasy

Publication Date: March 10, 2021

Format: FC, 32 pages; Ongoing

Price: $3.99

UPC: 7 61568 00672 8 00621

Featured image by Jill Thompson, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



