iLive Waterproof Fabric Wireless Speaker

ILive has a new Waterproof speaker that is sure to make going outdoors this spring far more enjoyable for the whole family.

These days we take for granted that we can listen to our favorite music, podcasts, and entertainment just about anywhere but often the speakers on our phones come up way short especially if we are relaxing with a few friends or at a party. There are dozens of speakers on the market at various price ranges which offer options but ILive waterproof portable speaker is something I think you should check out if you are looking for something that is ultra-portable that you can stick in a jacket or backpack pocket. Let me give you a few reasons why.

Durable: The Ilive portable waterproof speaker has a very solid construction that you can feel right out of the box. The speaker has a substantial bit of weight and the mesh that surrounds it seems very tough. The rubberized top and bottom offer a great no-slip surface if you are on your kayak or by the pool or in my case in the shower or shaving. It has a waterproof rating of IPX5 Ultra-portable: The Ilive waterproof portable speaker is 2.56 x 2.56 x 3.54 which means it can fit just about anywhere. I found it perfect for the mesh pockets on the sides of my backpack and tacklebox that usually hold a water bottle. It also fits great in larger coat pockets. Price: At $17.99 it is super affordable. So much so that it may be a great solution to buy for your kids and anyone you need a sub-$20 gift for. Connectability: I had no issues pairing it with a phone and laptop. I was able to have my phone in the next room and the speaker in the shower with me playing my favorite podcast. It also comes with an AUX jack but you will lose some of the waterproof ability as it is hidden behind the waterproof gasket. One thing I do not like is that it still uses a micro USB port which as you all should know by now is pretty flimsy and micro USB cables are getting harder to find as everyone is making the change over to USB-C.

Specifications

Bluetooth wireless

Built-in speaker

Built-in microphone

Handsfree speakerphone

Supports profile A2DP (Advanced Audio Distribution Profile)

Aux in (3.5mm audio input)

IPX5 waterproof

Rubberized coating

Driver: 40mm

Micro-USB port for battery recharge

Wireless range: 60 feet

Controls: volume up, volume down, play/pause, pairing/answer phone

On/off switch

LED pairing indicator

DC battery power: built-in rechargeable battery

Battery life: ~2.5 hours at 100% volume

Dimensions: 2.56 x 2.56 x 3.54

INCLUDES

Detachable carabiner clip

Micro-USB to USB cable

90-Day Limited Warranty

User’s guide

Final Thoughts and Recommendation

The iLive Waterproof Fabric Wireless Speaker (ISBW108) is a great little speaker if you are looking to amplify sound and are not too worried about fidelity. The speaker is mono and does sound a little tin can-like at times. The volume on the iLive Waterproof Fabric Wireless Speaker is quite good and should be able to cover a backyard party, boat, or indoor room without any issue. And at $17.99 it may not be your main sound system but a great, affordable speaker you throw in your backpack to enjoy some tunes when you are lunching during a hike or swim.

A sample of the iLive Waterproof Fabric Wireless Speaker (ISBW108) was made available by the manufacturer.

The opinions expressed in this article are the authors alone and not that of the manufacturer or editorial staff.

