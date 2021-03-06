Sixty-percent keyboards are very popular today for gamers on the go, and HyperX has made some great ones. Taking that into consideration, it was easy to get excited about the new Alloy Origins 60. I’ve reviewed several full-sized Alloy Origins keyboards in the past, and, as I’ve yet to have a negative experience with HyperX products, it was time to give one of these micro keyboards a go.

Unboxing and Setup

The Alloy Origins 60 comes in a small and unassuming box, but when you open it up and pull it out, the first thing that hits you is the strength of the aluminum body. It felt so rigid and strong that I had to pass it around the office and exclaim, “Feel how solid this thing is!” I can say with great conviction that I feel that the Alloy Origins 60 would stand up just fine as a travel keyboard in your backpack or briefcase.

Once the Alloy Origins 60 is plugged into a Windows 10 machine, the drivers are found easily and quickly set themselves up in no time whatsoever.

To get some of the enhanced features and color control of the LEDs, you will have to use HyperX’s N’Genuity software, which is also easy to download and install.

Some additional keys are provided if you are looking to do a bit of customization as well.

Use

Once everything on the HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard was plugged in and fired up, it was time to test it out. I decided to take it on the road with my Microsoft Surface and do some typing at my local beach. I was able to fit the Surface and the HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard in a shoulder bag comfortably and had no issue with the weight. Once I was at my favorite picnic table, I put the tablet on the stand, hooked up the keyboard to the USB port, and I was off and typing.

The HyperX mechanical switches felt amazing and were very clicky with a great response. My hands did have to adjust to the more confined area, as I am used to a large gaming keyboard, but it was not too difficult. Overall, the typing experience was excellent, and, as I have previously stated, the strength of the build was strong and stable—so there was no fear of using it outside on an old picnic table.

Next, I used my Steam Link to play Red Dead Online remotely on my Surface with the HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard and my HyperX Pulsefire Dart, and I had an absolute blast. To be playing a AAA game on the go with a tablet and these portable devices is just an amazing thing that will allow gamers to no longer be tethered to their computer rooms to enjoy the full experience.

Features

Petite 60% form factor HyperX mechanical switches1 Full aircraft-grade aluminum body Double shot PBT keycaps with side-printed secondary functions RGB backlit keys with radiant lighting effects Advanced customization with HyperX N’GENUITY software Three adjustable keyboard angles and detachable USB-C cable Included keycap puller and additional keycaps Onboard memory Game Mode, 100% anti-ghosting, and N-key rollover functionalities Multi-platform compatibility



Specifications

Part Number HKBO1S-RB-US/G Keyboard Switch HyperX Switch Type Mechanical Backlight RGB (16,777,216 colors) Light effects Per key RGB lighting1 and 5 brightness levels Onboard memory 3 profiles Connection type USB-C to USB-A Anti-ghosting 100% anti-ghosting Key rollover N-key mode Media control Yes Game Mode Yes OS compatibility Windows® 10, 8.1, 8, 7 Switch HyperX Red Switch Operation style Linear Operating force 45g Actuation point 1.8 mm Total travel distance 3.8 mm Life span (keystrokes) 80 million Cable Type Detachable, Braided Length 1.8 m Dimensions Width 296.0 mm Depth 105.5 mm Height 36.9 mm Weight (keyboard and cable) 781.5 g Keycaps Material PBT2



Final Thoughts and Recommendations

The HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is rock-solid in its feel and engineering. It is, shall I say, “Hyper” portable and will give gamers the ability to take an amazing gaming keyboard with them on the go without needing to lug a giant piece of gear. The HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with HyperX Red switches is available for $99.99 MSRP through the HyperX U.S. Shop and $139.99 MSRP in Canada through HyperX’s CanadianShop, which is a good value for a piece of gear that is this durable.

A sample of the HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard was made available by the manufacturer. The views expressed in this review are the author’s alone and not that of the manufacturer or our editorial board.

