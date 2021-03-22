GeekDad Daily Deal: UPERFECT 15.6″ Portable Monitor

Have an extra monitor ready when you need it with today’s Daily Deal, the UPERFECT 15.6″ Portable Monitor. Folding up to the same size of a laptop this monitor connects to any desktop, laptop, or tablet using USB Type-C, Mini HD, PD, and Micro USB ports to give you a 1920×1080 (FHD) resolution. It even has USB 3.1 protocol to let you to charge your phone from it while in use.. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

And, be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

GeekDad always tries to bring you interesting products focused on our readers’ interests, but as these deals are delivered from a third party service, we cannot vouch for the quality of each product. Please do your own research before making any purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



