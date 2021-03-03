GeekDad Daily Deal: Gel Blaster Surge 2-Pack

Daily Deal
Darren Blankenship0

It’s hard to tell with all the cold weather lately, but Summer is coming. Get ready for warm weather fun with today’s Daily Deal, the Gel Blaster Surge 2-Pack. Using biodegradable, non-toxic water-based ammo these blasters are a great way to pass the long, hot hours. And as the name of this deal says, you get two Gel Blasters; one to dominate your adversary with and the other for them to think they actually have a chance against you. Safety glasses a host of accessories are included as well. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

And, be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Related Posts

Daily Deals 022317

Save Big on a Mega-Power Strip, Cover Your Playroom Colorfully With Today’s Daily Deals!

Ken Denmead
Geek Daily Deals 061818 arizooka

Geek Daily Deals Jun. 18, 2018: Blow Your Family Away With the Airzooka for $20!

Ken Denmead

GeekDad Daily Deal: Adobe Digital Photography Training Bundle

Darren Blankenship

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *