Geek Daily Deals 210317 sonicare electric toothbrush

Geek Daily Deals March 17 2021: Phillips Sonicare 7500 Bluetooth Electric Toothbrush 39% Off Today!

Daily Deal Featured
Ken Denmead

Keep your family’s teeth and gums in the best shape with the best electric toothbrush from Phillips Sonicare; for $103 today!

These are the toothbrushes my wife and I use, and we love them. Between this and a floss each day, we haven’t had teeth or gum issues in years. And for the data geeks, you can track your usage via app!

GEEKDAD AND GEEKMOM RECEIVE A SMALL AFFILIATE BONUS FROM EACH SALE.

Philips Sonicare HX9690/05 ExpertClean 7500 Bluetooth Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, Black:

  • Provides expert level clean by removing up to 10 times more plaque vs a manual toothbrush
  • Protect your teeth with a pressure sensor that alerts you when you’re brushing too hard
  • Improve and maintain healthy brushing habits seamlessly with the automated Sonicare app progress report
  • Personalize your brushing with 3 intensities and 4 modes: Clean, White+, Gum Health and DeepClean+
  • Take your Philips Sonicare on the go with the charging travel case
  • With Amazon Dash Replenishment, you can set up automatic deliveries so you never run out of brush heads again

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

Did you miss yesterday’s deals?

Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.

 

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Related Posts

Geek Daily Deals 042620 face painting kit

Geek Daily Deals April 26 2020: Water-Based Face Paint Kit for $17

Ken Denmead
Daily Deals 021617

Save Big on ‘Bioshock: The Collection,’

Ken Denmead

3 Ways the Internet of Things Is Changing Global Shipping (Sponsored)

Rory Bristol