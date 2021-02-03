Review- ′Usagi Yojimbo Issue # 16: The Tengu War, Part I′

Stan Sakai (Author, Artist, Cover Artist) Hi – Fi Design (Colorist)

Usagi Yojimbo #16 continues where we left off, when Usagi found his former teacher, a Tengu by the name of Sojobo, laying on his home severely injured.

You see, Sojobo is the leader of all high Tengu, the Dai tengu. They are fierce, have long red, noses and are known as great and wise wise warriors.

After them come the Karasu tengu or Ko-tengu, bird-like creatures that are comparable to foot soldiers. They are a bit more savage and wild than their higher counterparts. We will see them depicted here.

Stan Sakai has found a golden source of inspiration, and strives to show us Japanese folk tales under a whole new light, think TMNT meet Grimm’s Fairy Tales and you’d be close.

Lastly come the Guhin Tengu or “dog guests.” These are a new type of Tengu, devilish goblins that are savage and fierce. They want to take Sojobo out of his mountain and prey on the people. Of course, they had a part on the lost hand of Sojobo and they are the reason why he uses a hook where his left hand used to be.

Usagi pledges his old debt to Sojobo in order to help him. When he refuses, he pledges his sword as a display of friendship, which Sojobo gladly accepts. And now, they must face the guhin together…

′Usagi Yojimbo Issue # 16: The Tengu War, Part I′ is on sale since January, 2021

AVAILABLE: January 2021

IMPRINT: IDW

PAGE COUNT: 32

COLOR: FC

DIAMOND CODE: OCT200463

Featured image by Stan Sakai, all images belong to IDW Comics

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



