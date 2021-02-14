Review: Omega Chair Works Great for Home Office or Gaming

Whether you’re working from home all day or gaming all night, the Omega Chair provides a comfortable and customizable seating solution.

What Is Omega Chair?

Omega Chair is a crossover desk chair that works great both for gamers and folks working from home. After all, we need to be able to sit comfortably for long periods of time in either case, right?

Omega Chair – What’s in the Box?

The Omega Chair came very safely packed in its box. I definitely appreciated the handles on the sides for moving the box around, because it’s not light. (A good rolling chair needs some weight, so you don’t go tipping over.)

The Omega Chair came with everything needed for a pretty quick assembly, including bolts, washers, an Allen wrench, and a pretty nice small Phillips screwdriver only required for two screws.

Assembly was very straightforward, and could mostly be done solo. However, putting the seat section onto the base is a bit heavy and awkward, so having an extra pair of hands at that stage will make things much easier.

Instructions are clear and well-detailed. Think of them as Ikea-quality, but with better descriptions of each step. There’s even a video on their website to help:

How to Use Omega Chair

The Omega Chair is highly adjustable, allowing for each user to find just the right fit to allow for long periods of use. You can adjust the headrest, both height and angle, the back height and angle, the seat height and angle, and the armrests’ height and rotations. There’s also a footrest that allows the whole chair to become a very comfortable resting place. Here’s the company’s video on the chair adjustments:

Why You Should Get Omega Chair

I’ve been working from home for a while now, and the Omega Chair has been the most comfortable desk chair I’ve ever used. (This includes the office chairs I had at work, and even the fancy ergonomic chair my company bought me after I threw my back out once.) I’m spending hours in this chair every day, working on my computer, attending video meetings, and even some PC gaming, and I have experienced zero shoulder or back strain and no sore posterior. Obviously, it’s important to get up and move around regularly, but the Omega Chair has helped me get through the times I can’t with comfort.

The Omega Chair is also very good looking, coming in two colors: galaxy black (as shown above) or a creamy white. It’s definitely designed to be more of a refined office chair and doesn’t have any of the sporty looks of gaming chairs, but that’s fine by me. The bottom line isn’t whether the chair has racing stripes, decorative flames, or game characters printed on the seat; the chair has to be comfortable over long periods of time, and the Omega Chair meets that criteria successfully and with class.

You can buy the Omega Chair for $448 online (and there’s usually some kind of coupon code that will bring the price down from there, so keep an eye out).

Note: Don’t confuse this Omega Chair with the Omega gaming chair we previously reviewed; they are from different companies.

Disclosure: GeekDad received a sample of this item for review purposes.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



