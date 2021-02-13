GeekDad Daily Deal: The 2021 Premium Unity Game Developer Certification Bundle

Daily Deal
Darren Blankenship0

If you’re looking to become your own game developer, the 2021 Premium Unity Game Developer Certification Bundle gives you a lot of help getting you going. With today’s Daily Deal, you’ll learn how to build and program your own mobile or computer games using Blender and Unity. You’ll also learn a bit of C# and how to generate your own original artwork, too. And, whether you’re style is 2D or 3D, this deal will help you find your way to the next level. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

And, be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Related Posts

GeekDad Daily Deal: Three-Month Membership to Five Four Club

Darren Blankenship
Geek Daily Deals 010320 mechanical pencils

Geek Daily Deals January 4, 2019: 4-Pack of Paper Mate Mechanical Pencils for Just $6 Today!

Ken Denmead

GeekDad Daily Deal: The Complete Photoshop Master Class Bundle 2019

Darren Blankenship

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *