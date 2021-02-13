GeekDad Daily Deal: The 2021 Premium Unity Game Developer Certification Bundle

If you’re looking to become your own game developer, the 2021 Premium Unity Game Developer Certification Bundle gives you a lot of help getting you going. With today’s Daily Deal, you’ll learn how to build and program your own mobile or computer games using Blender and Unity. You’ll also learn a bit of C# and how to generate your own original artwork, too. And, whether you’re style is 2D or 3D, this deal will help you find your way to the next level. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

And, be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



