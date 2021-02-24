GeekDad Daily Deal: Ocushield Anti-Blue Light Screen Protector for iPhone 11/XR

Studies have found that blue light causes or contributes to headaches, eye irritation, and fatigue. Or worse, it can keep you awake late at night. So, give your eyeballs some love with today’s Daily Deal, Ocushield Anti-Blue Light Screen Protector for iPhone 11/XR. This screen protector also blocks up to 90% of blue light coming off of your phone. That means there’s less bad light to keep you from getting the sleep you deserve; not to mention treating those eyes you have a little nicer. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

And, be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



