Geek Daily Deals February 4 2021: Nintendo Switch Controller Charging Dock for $12 Today!

Keep playing and keep your Nintendo Switch controllers topped up with this charging dock for just $12 today!

GEEKDAD AND GEEKMOM RECEIVE A SMALL AFFILIATE BONUS FROM EACH SALE.

Get it for $12 today!

Switch Controller Charger Dock Station for Nintendo Switch Joy-Controllers&Pro Controller, OIVO Upgraded 5-in-1 Switch Remote Controller Charger for Nintendo Switch – 2.8FT Type C Cable Included:

Final Upgraded Version: Very high quality performance. This charges a pro controller and 4 joy-controllers simultaneously. (Note: For Charging all controller must have Power devices above 5V/1.5A. So a computer, wall socket, USB, PS4/Xbox etc)

Clear charging indicators: The LED lights make it very easy to see the charging status at a glance. When charging the light will be red, when they are fully charged the light will turn to green.

Safe&Reliable: With multiple protective functions. Including, protection chips, over charge, over discharge, over temperature, over voltage, and circuit protection functions.

Fast-Charging Speed:This product also ensures that your controllers are charged in a timely manner. It is suggested that when this dock is connected to a power device with 5V/1.5A that its charging speed is comparable to an official AC adapter. The quick charging speeds make this dock a great choice over other adapters. Which ultimately saves time and lets you game more.