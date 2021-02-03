Geek Daily Deals 020321 dji osmo camera

Geek Daily Deals February 3 2021: Make Amazing Home Videos With This DJI Osmo Stabilized Camera for 50% Off

Ken Denmead

Make all your family videos way cooler with this stabilized gimbaled digital video camera for 50% off today!

Get it for $200!

DJI Osmo Pocket – Handheld 3-Axis Gimbal Stabilizer with integrated Camera 12 MP 1/2.3” CMOS 4K Video, for YouTube TikTok Video Vlog Streamlabs, Attachable to Smartphone, Android, iPhone, Black:

  • 【LIGHTWEIGHT AND PORTABLE】: as the smallest 3-axis stabilized handheld camera DJI has ever designed, the compact and intelligent OSMO pocket turns any moment into a cinematic memory
  • 【AMAZINGLY POWERFUL PERFORMANCE】: OSMO pocket snaps photos in stunning detail, thanks to a 1/2. 3-Inch sensor, 80° FOV, and F/2. 0 aperture. It can also shoot 4K/60Fps video at 100Mbps and photos at 12 MP with a Pixel size of 1. 55 μm for footage worth sharing every time
  • 【CREATIVE】: Osmo Pocket can be connected to your phone for vlog and steaming. YouTube, TikTok, Streamlabs.
  • 【A VARIETY OF FUNCTIONS】: Osmo Pocket features a variety of functions that allow you to create even more creative content including: ActiveTrack, FaceTrack, Timelapse, Motionlapse, Pano, NightShot, Story Mode
  • 【COMPATIBILITY】: DJI Mimo App requires iOS 10.0, Android 7.0 or above. Compatible devices include: iPhone 11 Pro Max, 11 Pro, 11, XS Max, XS, XR, X, 8 Plus, 8, 7 Plus, 7, 6s Plus, 6s, 6 Plus, 6, SE, Samsung Galaxy S10+, S10, S9+, S9, S8+, S7, S7 Edge, S6, S6 Edge, Note 8, Huawei P30 Pro, P30, P20, P10, Mate 10 Pro, Mate 10, Mate 9 Pro, Mate 9, Honor 10, Honor 9, Vivo NEX, Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S, Mi 8, Mi 6, OnePlus 7, 6T, 5, Pixel 3 XL, 2 XL, 2, Google Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 2

