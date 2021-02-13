13 Reasons to Love ‘The Great Dalmuti: Dungeons & Dragons’

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of The Great Dalmuti, Wizards of the Coast has released a Dungeons & Dragons themed deck of cards for the iconic party game. Here are 13 reasons you and your friends will love the latest edition of a classic.

13: Titles

Each card features all-new titles, as do the Peons, who have been dubbed Dregs in this version. Don’t worry, the Great Dalmuti is still the supreme ruler of shinies!

12: Theme

The fantastical theming gives the game a different feel. With cards featuring rakshasas, medusas, and mind flayers, this version of The Great Dalmuti fits in alongside a game of D&D.

11: Art

As you can tell by now, each card has all-new art, bringing iconic monsters and medieval fantasy to life, but you don’t have to like D&D to enjoy the striking color and composition featured on each card.

10: Subtlety

The theming is subtle. If you have friends who aren’t into D&D, don’t worry! There’s nothing in the gameplay to shove D&D down anyone’s throat.

9: Easter Eggs

Easter eggs abound in this collection. Every card features an iconic monster, creature, or feature from the Dungeons & Dragons universe, but you might have to pay close attention to figure out who is who and what is what.

8: Simple Rulebook

The rulebook is on point. With quick, easy instructions, tips for strategy, and a collection of optional rules, the diminutive rulebook gives you everything you need to start playing in just a few minutes.

7: All-Ages Means All-Ages

Anyone can play with anyone. Finding a truly trans-generational game can be very hard. The Great Dalmuti is precisely that game for many players. You can play with your grandparents or your grandchildren, and everyone will have fun.

6: Party-Sized

It’s just the best party game. With 4-8 players, The Great Dalmuti allows for a flexible number of participants, and players can even bow out or join the game between rounds.

5: Skill/Chaos Balance

There’s a good balance between the need for (and reward for) experience playing the game, and being able to jump in and win sometimes without knowing what you’re doing to win. There’s enough randomness to keep any given player from winning every round, but enough skill involved to make it feel good when you succeed.

4: Accessibility

There’s not much reading for most players (just the person explaining the rules the first time), and there’s no need to track specific colors, so the game is very accessible for anyone who can count down from 12.

3: RPG Compatibility

You can roleplay in The Great Dalmuti. Whether you’re the lowliest dreg or the almighty Dalmuti, you can roleplay as a character in the hierarchy of The Great Dalmuti. Maybe you’re imperious or blunt when your rank is high, and are forced to eat your words when you lose a few ranks. Maybe you start out as a Dreg and overthrow the tyranny of the Dalmuti, only to become the latest despot in the kingdom. There are no rules for how to handle the rapid shifts of fate in the game, so make it your own!

2: Traditions and Houserules

You can institute your own traditions and house rules. The internet is full of these traditions, but our favorites include wearing special hats. We bring out a collection of assorted headwear like a safari hat, a cowboy hat (in a bright color), a fedora, and a wedding veil. Then, the youngest player chooses which hat goes to the Great Dalmuti, then the lesser Dalmuti, and so on, until the Dregs have been assigned hats, too. Then, when everyone changes seats to reflect their status, they change hats to match their new rank. The best traditions don’t change how the game is played, though, so keep it light and fun.

1: The Great Dalmuti

It’s still The Great Dalmuti! It’s the same game, but reskinned, so you don’t have to worry about your favorite game being ruined for you. Just enjoy all of the fantastic features of this edition of the game.

