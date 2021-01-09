Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending January 9, 2021

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending January 9, 2021. 

Gaming News

  • CMON has published a Designer Diary with a preview of the miniatures and gameplay of their upcoming Masters of the Universe game. They’re planning to launch it on Kickstarter later this year. 
  • Another video game is getting a cardboard adaptation. Slay the Spire: The Boardgame is a co-op game coming soon from Contention Studios. It’s also coming soon to Kickstarter.
  • Games Workshop has released a huge update to Warhammer 40K, including new errata and clarifications and an overall points overhaul.
  • Renegade has announced a Power Rangers Deck-Building Game, due out in April but available for pre-order now. The studio also posted a December re-cap.
  • The Winter 2021 edition of Casual Game Insider is available to download now.
  • Reiner Knizia’s Spiel des Jahres-nominated card game LAMA is getting a spin-off, LAMA Dice. It is supposed to be out this month, but the Boardgamegeek post doesn’t provide any more details beyond that.
  • Award-winning game Wingspan is getting a spin-off book, Celebrating Birds, a bird-watching book with the artwork from the game. It’s due “wherever books are sold” in April.

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:

  • Jonathan Liu played Potion Explosion and Tidal Blades: Heroes of the Reef.
  • Paul Benson played Whistle Mountain and Unmatched: Buffy the Vampire Slayer.
  • Michael Pistiolas played Gloomhaven, New York Zoo, and Aeon’s End.
  • Michael Knight played Goat Lords, Dominos, Haunted Mansion, and Catan: Starfarers.
  • I played Forbidden Sky, Rummikub, The Crew: The Quest for Planet Nine (our featured image this week), and Hues and Cues.
