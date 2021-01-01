Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending January 1, 2021

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending January 1, 2021.

Gaming News

This week is even slower than last week, but we’ll start off again wishing everyone a safe and happy New Year.

Ares Games announced this week that negotiations with Universal to extend their license to continue producing Battlestar Galactica Starship Battles had been unsuccessful. “The expansion Faster Than Light and the Additional Counter Set, announced for early 2021, will be released only as free downloadable PDFs, and no further models will be released. Sales of existing inventory will continue until June 30th, 2021.” The press released continues with, “(t)he end of the game represents a significant loss to us—not just because of the loss of all developed models in the pipeline, now canceled, and of all the work we dedicated to the project for several years—but also because we will not be able to provide to the dedicated player’s community which supported the game the new releases they were waiting for.”

Looney Labs is releasing Fantasy Fluxx next week, but you can preorder the game now.

You can download a PDF of the quickplay guide to the upcoming Terminator TTRPG at DriveThruRPG on a pay-what-you-want model. The game is due to hit Kickstarter later this year.

Blue Box Designs has a blog post with a set of podcasts, YouTube channels, books, and online groups to help aspiring game designers.

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:

Robin Brooks played Sushi Roll, Sushi Go!, Abandon all Artichokes, The Crew, Journeys in Middle Earth, and Mörk Borg.

Paul Benson played Whistle Mountain, Unmatched: Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Twisty Little Passages, and Baldur’s Gate: Descent Into Avernus.

Greg Howley played Trogdor: The Board Game, Settlers of Catan, Azul, and Pick Two.

Jonathan Liu played Catan: Starfarers and Pandemic Legacy: Season 0.

Michael Knight played Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise, Dominos, Disney Codenames, Western Legends, Disney Villainous, and Star Wars Outer Rim.

Michael Pistiolas played Azul, Sprawlopolis, Can’t Stop, PARKS, and Exit: The Enchanted Forest.

I played The Crew: The Quest for Planet Nine, Rummikub, PARKS Memories: Mountaineer (our featured image this week), KLASK, Colorado-opoly, Trekking the National Parks, and Gem Hens.

