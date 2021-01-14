GeekDad Daily Deal: Värme Portable Air Heater With Detachable Hand Warmer

With winter is upon us here in the Northern Hemisphere, it’s time to bundle up and get cozy. Today’s Daily Deal, the Värme Portable Air Heater with Detachable Hand Warmer, can help you do just that. The first of two parts is a space heater that will quickly get your room or office space warmed up and take that chill off of you. It features automatic shut-off if it’s tipped or running for too long and quiet operation. The second part is the detachable hand warmer that will keep its temperature for up to an hour. So, if you have to go outside, you can take the coziness of inside with you. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

Be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



