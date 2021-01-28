GeekDad Daily Deal: The 2021 Amazon Web Services Certification Training Bundle

Daily Deal
Darren Blankenship0

Get certification training for AWS with today’s Daily Deal, the 2021 Amazon Web Services Certification Training Bundle. These self-paced training exercises cover what you need to know to go out and take the various AWS certification tests. Learn the fundamentals of this fault-tolerant system, its architecture, deployment, operation, and automation. There are 40 hours of content and you have lifetime access to the training, so if you ever want to go back and review anything it’ll be there. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

And, be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Related Posts

GeekDad Daily Deal: Zoolz Complete Cloud Storage Lifetime Solution

Darren Blankenship
Daily Deals 081516

Save on an External SSD Drive Enclosure, the 11th Doctor’s Sonic Screwdriver: Daily Deals!

Ken Denmead

GeekDad Daily Deal: Piper Computer Kit

Darren Blankenship

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *