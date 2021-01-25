GeekDad Daily Deal: Portable Heated Ice Scraper

Daily Deal
Darren Blankenship0

Make quick work of clearing icy windshields with today’s Daily Deal, a Portable Heated Ice Scraper. This genius combination of heat and, well, scraper makes clearing ice and snow off your vehicle easier and quicker. It’s equipped with a non-slip handle and a long cable that plugs into your car’s power port. The idea is brilliantly simple; I wish I’d come up with it. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

Be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Related Posts

Save on a Geometry Kit, Keep the Kids Hydrated With a Camelback – Daily Deals!

Ken Denmead

GeekDad Daily Deal: LampDepot LED Levitating Lamp

Darren Blankenship
Geek Daily Deals 022819 double wireless charger

Geek Daily Deals Feb. 28, 2019: Get This Double-Wide Wireless Charging pad for Just $37 With Our Secret Code!

Ken Denmead

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *