GeekDad Daily Deal: GrillGun – The Ultimate Grill Torch

Today’s deal is definitely NOT something for kids to play with. Our Daily Deal, GrillGun – The Ultimate Grill Torch, is a propane torch that puts out a flame in excess of 400,000 BTUs. It’s perfect for will not only starting your charcoal briquettes fast, but even burn off the grease, dirt, or grime from the previous time you used your grill. We also have a GrillGun set available. It works with larger, refillable propane tanks; that way you don’t have to go through a bunch of the small green ones. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

Be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



