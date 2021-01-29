Geek Daily Deals January 29 2021: Disney toniebox Music and Story Box for Kids – Starter Set on Sale

Get a Disney toniebox starter set with four story/song modules for hours of fun and enjoyment for $100!

Get it for $100 (other sets available)!

toniebox Blue Starter Set Bundle – Includes Creative, Woody from Toy Story, Simba from Disney’s The Lion King, and Lightning McQueen Form Disney Pixar’s Cars tonies – Ages 3 and Up:

What is it: Our toniebox is a new and innovative audio player for kids, great for bedtime stories or as a kids’ music box. It’s screen-free and so easy to use that even the youngest can operate it

How does it work: Placing tonies audio characters on the toniebox starts the playback automatically and taking them off stops it. Pressing the ears changes the volume. Tapping the sides changes tracks. Simple!

Holiday Bundle: Includes Toy Story, Lion King and Cars. Each tonie comes loaded with stories and songs. Tracklist for Toy Story includes You’ve Got a Friend in Me, Lion King includes Circle of Life and Hakuna Matata, Cars includes Life is a Highway.

Parents Love It: No complicated assembly and no over-stimulating flashing screens that are so common on kids toys today. Just simple, screen-free playback

Custom Content: The included Creative-tonie can store and play up to 90 minutes of custom content including songs, audiobooks or even your own narrated stories.

