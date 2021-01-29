Geek Daily Deals January 29 2021: Disney toniebox Music and Story Box for Kids – Starter Set on Sale

Get a Disney toniebox starter set with four story/song modules for hours of fun and enjoyment for $100!
GEEKDAD AND GEEKMOM RECEIVE A SMALL AFFILIATE BONUS FROM EACH SALE.
Get it for $100 (other sets available)!
toniebox Blue Starter Set Bundle – Includes Creative, Woody from Toy Story, Simba from Disney’s The Lion King, and Lightning McQueen Form Disney Pixar’s Cars tonies – Ages 3 and Up:
- What is it: Our toniebox is a new and innovative audio player for kids, great for bedtime stories or as a kids’ music box. It’s screen-free and so easy to use that even the youngest can operate it
- How does it work: Placing tonies audio characters on the toniebox starts the playback automatically and taking them off stops it. Pressing the ears changes the volume. Tapping the sides changes tracks. Simple!
- Holiday Bundle: Includes Toy Story, Lion King and Cars. Each tonie comes loaded with stories and songs. Tracklist for Toy Story includes You’ve Got a Friend in Me, Lion King includes Circle of Life and Hakuna Matata, Cars includes Life is a Highway.
- Parents Love It: No complicated assembly and no over-stimulating flashing screens that are so common on kids toys today. Just simple, screen-free playback
- Custom Content: The included Creative-tonie can store and play up to 90 minutes of custom content including songs, audiobooks or even your own narrated stories.
