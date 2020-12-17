WCP: Will ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Break Movie Theatres?

Wonder Woman 1984 is hitting HBO Max and Christmas 2020 has been saved … or has it?

Jake + Mitch dive into the loaded conversation surrounding the innovative release model for the latest DC movie property. Excitement for the movie aside, it’s impossible to look at the landscape and not ask the daunting question:

What will this mean for the future of post-pandemic movie-going?

The guys share takes on the importance of cinema as an art form and a worthy industry to support. Along the way they discuss a few pain points:

Of course, there’s no clean answer to any of this … but the conversation persists. One thing is certain, however, the movie theatre industry will look different if it is going to survive.

HOSTS:  @Thatjakeowens + @MitchRoush

