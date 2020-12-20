Radio Free Hipster

Radio Free Hipster Ep. 111: The Great Xmas Garbage Fire

Music Podcasts Radio Free Hipster
Z0

This has been a trying year for all of us, but Christmastime is here and so is all the requisite musical merriment! Sure, I may not be Santa Claus, but I am an out-of-shape, bearded elf, and in this economy, you take what you can get.

You can listen via the player below, download episode 111 directly, or subscribe to the RSS feed. Feliz Navidad!

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 35:37 — 53.6MB)

Subscribe: RSS

00:44 Bill McClintock – “South of Christmas
04:42 Talking / Europaweite Aussichten – “Black Christmas”
05:24 Goto80 – “Last Christmas (Hot Digi Remix)
07:50 Grim Christmas – “Jingle Bells”
09:34 Altered Crates – “Merry and Broken (feat. Scarface)” (content warning)
12:14 MisCast – “Run, Run Rudolph
14:35 Tino Mashups – “Christmas in Crooklyn” (content warning)
18:02 More talking / Europaweite Aussichten – “Black Christmas”
18:47 The PDX Broadsides – “Santa’s Got a TARDIS
20:50 5percentsoda & poplavor & KARUT – “First Snow of the Year (feat. UNI)
24:08 MC Lars – “I’m Dreaming of a Green Christmas (feat. Jaret Reddick)
27:54 Doctor Octoroc – “Little Drummer Nemo
28:43 Divide & Kreate – “Jingle Jane
31:11 Even more talking / Europaweite Aussichten – “Black Christmas”
32:58 Kief Richards – “All the Right Holiday Drugs” (content warning)

If you enjoyed this episode, please consider donating to our Patreon. And don’t forget to check out the other shows available from the GeekDad Podcast Network.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Related Posts

GBBP 109: Cressida Cowell

Jamie Greene
Oran Etkin

Oran Etkin Speaks to Children Through World Music

Jeffrey Cohen
Radio Free Hipster

Radio Free Hipster Ep. 77: Dem Lads

Z

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *