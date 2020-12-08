Geek Daily Deals December 8 2020: Cook Everything Perfectly With This 4-Sensor Digital Thermometer for $70

Bake, Broil, or Bar-B-Que to perfection with this four-sensor digital thermometer with phone app for just $70 Today !

We bought this very same device just before Thanksgiving, and it worked wonderfully! Being able to put a probe in each part of the turkey (which we’d had broken down by the butcher beforehand), allowed us to pull and rest each part as it reached the optimal temperature. This will also let you cook different dishes at the same time. The color-coded probes make identifying which dish is done easy-peasy. Also, the app is well-designed, and makes it simple to pick what you’re cooking, so that you get the right temps for each kind of meat. Oh, yeah, and it recharges via USB rather than using regular batteries! This isn’t the least expensive of this kind of device, but we really love ours, so take that recommendation into account.

ThermoPro TP25 500ft Wireless Bluetooth Meat Thermometer with 4 Temperature Probes Smart Digital Cooking BBQ Thermometer for Grilling Oven Food Smoker Thermometer, Rechargeable:

Extended 500ft bluetooth range: Rechargeable bluetooth thermometer adopts the most advanced bluetooth 5.0 technology that provides the strongest, reliable connection, allowing you to monitor the progress of your cook up to 500ft away if you move out of range of the device, you’ll see receive a phone notification to inform you to move back in range

4 color coated probes: Thermopro wireless meat thermometer for grilling includes 4 different color coated probes with probe winders, this eliminates confusion when monitoring multiple different types of meat and the winders make storage tidier when putting away your probes

Simplistic, multi-functional app: (GPS must be enabled) Set your desired food temp and HI/LOW temp range for your grill or smoker to know when to add more fuel oven safe thermometer is programmed with editable preset temperatures for 9 types of meat with their various doneness levels recommended by USDA to ensure your food is always cooked to perfection

Advanced cook time estimator and temp pre alarm: Grill thermometer uses an algorithm, to estimate how many minutes left for your cook to reach its target temperature, helping plan your meal; Kitchen remote thermometer has temp pre alarm, sending you a notification when temperature is 5/10/15 away from target temp, making you ready to pull the meat off at the perfect time

Temp track graph: Bluetooth meat thermometer records your probe temperature in real time, which charts your cooking process in an informational way

Get it for $70 today!

