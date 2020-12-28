Geek Daily Deals December 28 2020: Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition – Alexa for Kids for $40

A post-Christmas treat for the kids, get the Echo Dot Kids Edition with great story-telling features, for just $40 today

$40

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids Edition | Designed for kids, with parental controls | Tiger:

Meet the all-new Echo Dot Kids Edition – Our most popular smart speaker with Alexa, made for kids (not a toy). The super-fun design delivers crisp vocals and balanced bass for full sound.

Help kids learn and grow – Kids can ask Alexa questions, set alarms, and get help with their homework.

Unlock a world of kid-friendly content – The included year of Amazon Kids+ (FreeTime Unlimited) gives them access to thousands of hours of kid-friendly Audible books, interactive games, and educational skills. After 1 year, your subscription will automatically renew every month starting at just $2.99/month plus applicable tax. You may cancel any time by visiting the Amazon Parent Dashboard or contacting Customer Service.

Easy-to-use parental controls – Set daily time limits, filter explicit songs, and review activity in the Amazon Parent Dashboard.

Made for wild imaginations – Kids can ask Alexa to play music, read stories, and call approved friends and family.

Comes with a 2-year worry-free guarantee – If it breaks, return it and we’ll replace it for free.