Review: ′Usagi Yojimbo Color Classics #7: Lone Rabbit and Child’

Stan Sakai (Author, Artist, Cover Artist), Ronda Pattison (Colorist)

Usagi Yojimbo #7 presents life as usual for our hero, who since his defeat has been a shugyosha or student warrior.

This time, he must protect a very young heir from an important clan against his main enemy, the one who defeated his own lord and forced him to become a ronin Lord Hikiji himself!

There are so many ways in which a lord that covets another clan’s land will attack: ninjas, hired assassins, peasants with a grudge… in this issue Usagi will defeat them all, impressively and swiftly as usual.

Tomoe Ame, a destined bodyguard for this child, is a fierce female, but even she cannot defeat all of them.

Usagi′s sword, his movements, and demeanor have evolved a lot. However, even from the beginning, you can see how much fun Sakai is having, adapting the lore and tropes of the way of the samurai into epic battles and adventures.

These series are collecting the original early issues of Usagi Yojimbo, in full color.

Usagi Yojimbo Color Classics Issue #7 is on sale since September 2020.

AVAILABLE: September 2020

IMPRINT: IDW

PAGE COUNT: 32

COLOR: FC

DIAMOND CODE: JUN200625

Featured image by Stan Sakai, all images belong to IDW Comics

