Review- ′Norse Mythology Issue # 1: The Nine Worlds′

Writer: Neil Gaiman, P. Craig Russell Artist: P. Craig Russell, Mike Mignola, Jerry Ordway Cover Artist: David Mack Colorist: Dave Stewart, Lovern Kindzierski

Norse Mythology Issue # 1 is the first comic adapting the extraordinary book of the same name by Neil Gaiman.

Every time I see a new adaptation of Gaiman’s work I am both sad and happy.

Sad, because we’re running out of things to adapt, (since he has stopped writing in order to make Good Omens for the last couple of years), and happy, because his consistent quality is a promise of excellence every time a work of his is adapted. Besides, this novel has already won all kinds of awards, mostly because it’s fun to read. I would definitely recommend it to be read out loud ans shared widely.

Norse Mythology explains everything Norse in a modern, magical voice: it’s an adaptation of the Nordic sagas, and it looks to both inform and to entertain. There are so many crazy stories in them, and so many refer to Loki, that just for his sake alone you would have to know them.

Here, we begin with the description of the nine realms or Nine Worlds, and of how Odin lost one eye, and how Freya lost her hair…and whether everything that happens has Loki to blame. Its the beginning of a wonderful journey trough myths and legends both familiar and unfamiliar to us.

Mike Mignola draws a story, as P. Craig Russell, and Jerry Ordway. This is a work of love and a great adaptation, as all of Gaiman works are.

′Norse Mythology Issue # 1: The Nine Worlds′ is on sale since October 7, 2020

Genre: Fantasy

Publication Date: October 07, 2020

Format: FC, 32 pages; Ongoing

Price: $3.99

UPC: 7 61568 00672 8 00121

Featured image by David Mack, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

