Review— ′No Place for Monsters′- A Truly Scary Read for Modern Kids

“Today the shadows are too shallow for true danger and all the monsters are gone”.

Cowslip Grove is a suburban town, where everything seems to be just in place: gardens mowed in neat rows, tidy sidewalks; and a lot of people working for the local Ice cream factory. However, our two heroes, Levi and Kat, must investigate something: kids have been going missing; except, no one realizes it, because no one remembers them.

Meet Katie, she has a talent for the unexpected and loves to spin a scary yarn. When she meets Levi, it seems that she’s only desperate for attention, but there’s mre to her than meets the eye.

This is an entirely illustrated graphic novel with tidy texts interspersed throughout the imagery. A very clever way to tell a twisty tale, full of shadows and creepy vines, that will remind you a lot of Stranger Things, perhaps a notch or two below that level of horrific mystery and suspense.

As our heroes realize they are the only ones that remember their sisters and their friends, (because parents seem to have forgotten all about them, and their records have been erased as if they never existed); they realize they must face their fear, before every single kid disappears.

Now, what they will face is completely surprising. Because the creatures can talk, and they will have to go from monster to monster until they find the one behind it all: the Boojum. And if you think the monster in the cover would be the one with the master mind… you′d be wrong.

Towards the end, this book also reminded me of the great Stephen King, because a sense of dread keeps coming towards you. As in the best of King′s novels, this dread will only be conquered if you′re smart and fast enough and you might want to take caution and check your own kid′s level of tolerance for this type of dread. This book is pretty chilly, and it′s very cool because of it.

′No Place for Monsters′ is on sale since September 15, 2020.

Product Details

Price: $14.99

Publisher: Houghton Mifflin

Publish Date: September 15, 2020

Pages: 384

Language: English

Type: Hardcover

EAN/UPC: 9780358128533

BISAC Categories: Fantasy & Magic Legends, Myths, Fables – General Paranormal, Occult & Supernatural

Comics & Graphic Novels – Horror

