Review—′A Family Guide to Terrariums for Kids′—Let′s Get Planting!

This book by Patricia Buzo has been made with care and lots of magnificent and detailed photos of various types of plants, all terrarium and kid friendly.

Organized in 15 projects, with a very lengthy introduction to the world of planting, the book offers a variety of different manners of terrariums, with easy step-by-step instructions.

The plants are categorized by type; the soil, containers, tools, and other elements necessary for this hobby are well explained. There are even suggestions for live pets, such as a mantis, to live inside the terrariums!

As we are all aware, we may get stuck at home a while longer, as families plunge into the unknown and many start or continue online classes or hybrid models. In this context, a calming activity that can give the sensation of other worlds outside ours is very much welcomed. If you can organize some trips to gather moss or even be able to visit a place to choose the plants that will go in your terrarium, it will be worth it. We need to reconnect with nature.

I already have an “Aquatic Plant Paludarium” with aquatic plants and mystery snails: we were collecting shells on a river, and the shells just came alive that very night. So we made an environment for them: just feeding the snails and ensuring they have enough water and oxygen has been an education, and their water works wonders for our orchids (we use it as fertilizer).

Now, inspired by the book, we decided to try a succulent terrarium, and we will see how it goes… I think carnivorous plants might be next.

A Family Guide to Terrariums for Kids is on sale since September 15th, 2020.

Genre: Non Fiction- Activities

Sale Date: September 5, 2020

Price: $19.99 / £14.99

Format: Paperback / softback, 112 Pages

ISBN: 9780760367346

Publisher: Cool Springs Press

