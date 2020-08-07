Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending August 7, 2020

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending August 7, 2020.

Gaming News

GeekDad and GeekMom Reviews

Sarah Pinault reviewed Jungle Cruise.

Jonathan Liu reviewed Fort.

I reviewed the Footloose Party Game, our featured image this week.

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:

Jonathan Liu played Steven Universe: Beach-a-Palooza, The Night Cage, Mining Colony, Northgard: Uncharted Lands, In Too Deep, The Search for Planet X, Miyabi, Rhino Hero, Lucky Luau, and Fort.

Michael Pistiolas played Gloomhaven, Stone Age, and Sentinels of the Multiverse.

Sarah Pinault played Jungle Cruise, Munchkin, Sonic the Hedgehog Monopoly, and Cribbage.

I played Disney Villainous, Last Defense!, and My Story.

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



